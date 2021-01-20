See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Plano, TX
Dr. Malladi Sastry, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Malladi Sastry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College (Afmc), University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.

Dr. Sastry works at Malladi Bariatrics and Advanced Surgery in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Malladi R. Sastry MD PA
    4100 W 15th St Ste 216, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 596-2135

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Medical City Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wheezing
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wheezing
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Malladi Sastry, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275615098
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Louis City Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Armed Forces Medical College (Afmc), University Of Dhaka
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malladi Sastry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sastry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sastry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sastry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sastry works at Malladi Bariatrics and Advanced Surgery in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sastry’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sastry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sastry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sastry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sastry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

