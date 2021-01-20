Overview

Dr. Malladi Sastry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College (Afmc), University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Sastry works at Malladi Bariatrics and Advanced Surgery in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.