Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malissa Wood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Malissa Wood, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Wood works at
Locations
-
1
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-4207Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cra Danvers Imaging LLC102 Endicott St, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 882-6191
-
3
Mgh Chelsea Health Center151 Everett Ave, Chelsea, MA 02150 Directions (617) 884-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr wood spends a lot of time with you listening never judging and always seems to find the answers she is the best
About Dr. Malissa Wood, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1154312056
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.