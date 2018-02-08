Overview

Dr. Malissa Wood, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Wood works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Danvers, MA and Chelsea, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.