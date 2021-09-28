Overview

Dr. Malini Venkatram, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Monroe, MI.



Dr. Venkatram works at Prime Rheumatology Center, PLLC in Monroe, MI with other offices in Wyandotte, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.