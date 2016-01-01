Overview

Dr. Malini Shenava, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Shenava works at Starfish Family Services in Livonia, MI with other offices in Canton, MI, Brighton, MI and Westland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.