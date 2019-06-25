See All Neurosurgeons in Columbia, MD
Dr. Malini Narayanan, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Malini Narayanan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Frederick Health Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital and Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.

Dr. Narayanan works at American Spine in Columbia, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD, Frederick, MD, Gaithersburg, MD, Hagerstown, MD, Rockville, MD, Olney, MD and Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Columbia Office
    11055 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste L4, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 629-3934
    Germantown Office
    19506 Doctors Dr, Germantown, MD 20874 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 629-3939
    American Spine - Frederick
    1050 Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 629-3939
    Dr. Narayanan
    610 Professional Dr Ste 235, Gaithersburg, MD 20879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 813-0667
    Hagerstown Office
    1110 Opal Ct Ste 3, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 629-3932
    Rockville Office
    15245 Shady Grove Rd Ste 145, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 629-3926
    Olney Office
    18109 Prince Philip Dr Ste 275, Olney, MD 20832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 670-0612
    The Metro Neurosurgery Group LLC
    1010 Wayne Ave Ste 420, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 295-4420
    Rockville Office
    199 E Montgomery Ave Ste 100, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 670-0612

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
  • Frederick Health Hospital
  • Holy Cross Hospital
  • Medstar Montgomery Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spine Fracture Treatment
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Traumatic Brain Injury
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Community Health Choice
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Prime Health Services
    • Priority Health
    • Priority Partners
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 25, 2019
    My mom speaks the truth, always. When she says something she means it and she calls Dr. Narayanan a miracle doctor because she had began to lose hope that my father would ever be as he once was five years ago at the hospital forgetting who we were, his children/grandchildren, friends and family. He forgot who he was even. The hospital was going to release him that way but my mother pleaded with them and they called Dr. Narayanan to come in and look at him. She performed some tests and found he had fluid in his brain and gave him a surgery where she put in a shunt. Very quickly we began to see improvements in my dad's memory and his hallucinations were easing. a month after the surgery was performed my father knew everything he knew before and was a new man. Now my aunt is having issues and the same hospital was going to suggest another neosurgeon but my mother refused and said she knew the best, she would get her. no doubts. she is the best, compassionate, patient, and hard working.
    The Castle Family — Jun 25, 2019
    About Dr. Malini Narayanan, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Tamil
    • 1366624736
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System
    • University of Chicago Medical Center
    • Brigham & Womans Hosp-Harvard U
    • U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
    • University of Massachusetts
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malini Narayanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narayanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Narayanan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Narayanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Narayanan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narayanan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narayanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narayanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

