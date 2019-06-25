Dr. Malini Narayanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narayanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malini Narayanan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Malini Narayanan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Frederick Health Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital and Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Dr. Narayanan works at
Locations
-
1
Columbia Office11055 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste L4, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (240) 629-3934
-
2
Germantown Office19506 Doctors Dr, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (240) 629-3939
-
3
American Spine - Frederick1050 Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (240) 629-3939
-
4
Dr. Narayanan610 Professional Dr Ste 235, Gaithersburg, MD 20879 Directions (240) 813-0667
-
5
Hagerstown Office1110 Opal Ct Ste 3, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (240) 629-3932
-
6
Rockville Office15245 Shady Grove Rd Ste 145, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 629-3926
-
7
Olney Office18109 Prince Philip Dr Ste 275, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (240) 670-0612
-
8
The Metro Neurosurgery Group LLC1010 Wayne Ave Ste 420, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 295-4420
-
9
Rockville Office199 E Montgomery Ave Ste 100, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 670-0612
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- Frederick Health Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Community Health Choice
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Prime Health Services
- Priority Health
- Priority Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
My mom speaks the truth, always. When she says something she means it and she calls Dr. Narayanan a miracle doctor because she had began to lose hope that my father would ever be as he once was five years ago at the hospital forgetting who we were, his children/grandchildren, friends and family. He forgot who he was even. The hospital was going to release him that way but my mother pleaded with them and they called Dr. Narayanan to come in and look at him. She performed some tests and found he had fluid in his brain and gave him a surgery where she put in a shunt. Very quickly we began to see improvements in my dad's memory and his hallucinations were easing. a month after the surgery was performed my father knew everything he knew before and was a new man. Now my aunt is having issues and the same hospital was going to suggest another neosurgeon but my mother refused and said she knew the best, she would get her. no doubts. she is the best, compassionate, patient, and hard working.
About Dr. Malini Narayanan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1366624736
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- Brigham & Womans Hosp-Harvard U
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- University of Massachusetts
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narayanan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narayanan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narayanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narayanan works at
Dr. Narayanan speaks Tamil.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Narayanan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narayanan.
