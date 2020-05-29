Dr. Malini Khanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malini Khanna, MD
Dr. Malini Khanna, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine|George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Virtua Marlton Hospital.
Concierge Spine and Sports Medicine1200 Constitution Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
DR KHANNA IS A VERY PROFESSIONAL PHYSICIAN WHO CARES VERY MUCH ABOUT HER PATIENTS. IT HAS BEEN A PLEASURE BEING TREATED BY HER. I HAVE PUT COMPLETE TRUST IN EVERYTHING SHE DOES TO HELP ME BECOME BETTER. LOU SPENA
- Interventional Spine Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1306087200
- Performance Spine &amp; Sports Medicine|Performance Spine and Sports Physicians Private Practice
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania|University Of Pennsylvania
- Barnabas Medical Center|St. Barnabas Medical Center
- George Washington University School Of Medicine|George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Dr. Khanna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khanna has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khanna speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanna.
