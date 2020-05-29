Overview

Dr. Malini Khanna, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine|George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Virtua Marlton Hospital.



Dr. Khanna works at Concierge Spine and Sports Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

