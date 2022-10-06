Overview

Dr. Malini Iyer, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They completed their residency with University Of Texas Health Science Centers School Of Medicine



Dr. Iyer works at Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Bethesda) in Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.