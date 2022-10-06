Dr. Malini Iyer, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malini Iyer, DMD
Overview
Dr. Malini Iyer, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They completed their residency with University Of Texas Health Science Centers School Of Medicine
Dr. Iyer works at
Locations
-
1
Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Bethesda)10401 Old Georgetown Rd Ste 206, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (443) 639-8939Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iyer?
wonderful
About Dr. Malini Iyer, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1760662621
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Health Science Centers School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iyer works at
1106 patients have reviewed Dr. Iyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.