Dr. Malin Howard, MD
Overview
Dr. Malin Howard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.
Locations
Columbia - Wilmer Eye Institute - Johns Hopkins Medicine10710 Charter Dr Ste 310, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 910-2330Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Columbia Office6350 Stevens Forest Rd Ste 101, Columbia, MD 21046 Directions (443) 283-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
He has been taking care of my eyes for about 20 years. He's removed cataracts from both eyes, and corrected a problem that emerged following the cataract surgery. He was consistently compassionate, careful, informed, up on the latest information re: eye care, and just the kind of doctor you wish all doctors were like. He is worth the wait.
About Dr. Malin Howard, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1962409011
Education & Certifications
- University Rochester
- St Paul Ramsey Hosp
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- CARLETON COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.