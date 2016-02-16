Overview

Dr. Malin Howard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.



Dr. Howard works at Wilmer Eye Institute in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.