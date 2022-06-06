Dr. Malika Tuli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malika Tuli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Malika Tuli, MD is a Dermatologist in Bartlett, TN. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia
Dr. Tuli works at
Locations
Mid-South Dermatology6644 Summer Knoll Cir, Bartlett, TN 38134 Directions (901) 372-4545Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tuli?
Dr Tuli and her staff are excellent in every way imaginable! They are kind and understanding! The best in the Memphis area!
About Dr. Malika Tuli, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1659303444
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tuli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tuli accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tuli has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Actinic Keratosis and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tuli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.