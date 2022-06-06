Overview

Dr. Malika Tuli, MD is a Dermatologist in Bartlett, TN. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia



Dr. Tuli works at Mid-South Dermatology in Bartlett, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Actinic Keratosis and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.