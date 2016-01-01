Overview

Dr. Malika Burman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Burman works at Fanno Creek Clinic in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.