Dr. Malik Spady, MD
Dr. Malik Spady, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Hood Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Locations
Ochsner Neurosciences Institute - Covington1341 Ochsner Blvd Ste 200, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Hood Memorial Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
I began going to Dr Spady back in 2012. At the time I was in a wheelchair I had been seeing another Rheumatologist & getting no where. Not knowing what was happening to my body my husband insisted I check out another Dr. Ochsner on call gave me the name of Dr Spady & I bless the day I got to see her. She began running test prescribing meds for me & in no time I was improving walking w a rollator then a cane & then on my own. She had taken the time & patience to find out exactly what was wrong w me & treated my symptoms. I can’t praise her enough for giving me my life back as I once knew it. in my book she is the best
About Dr. Malik Spady, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1649259789
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Spady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Spady using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Spady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spady has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Spady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spady.
