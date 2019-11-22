Overview

Dr. Malik Spady, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Hood Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.



Dr. Spady works at Ochsner Neurosciences Institute - Covington in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.