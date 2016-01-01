Dr. Malik Rahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malik Rahim, MD
Overview
Dr. Malik Rahim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rahim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Heart and Vascular Specialists8530 W Sunset Rd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 489-9000
-
2
Caring For Life Medical Group10170 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Directions (702) 496-1755
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley View Medical Center
- Western Arizona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rahim?
About Dr. Malik Rahim, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1356542112
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahim accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahim works at
Dr. Rahim has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rahim speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.