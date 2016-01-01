Dr. Malik Hamdan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamdan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malik Hamdan, MD
Overview
Dr. Malik Hamdan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Panama City, FL. They completed their residency with Charleston Area Medical Center
Dr. Hamdan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Emerald Coast Pediatrics621 W Baldwin Rd Ste A, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 389-4705
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamdan?
About Dr. Malik Hamdan, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1649666413
Education & Certifications
- Charleston Area Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamdan accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamdan works at
Dr. Hamdan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamdan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamdan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamdan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.