Dr. Malik Gilani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from Liaquat Med Coll and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Gilani works at M Javed Gilani MD MPA in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Newark, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.