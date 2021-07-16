See All Allergists & Immunologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Malik Baz, MD

Allergy & Immunology
2.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Malik Baz, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Baz works at Baz Allergy Asthma & Sinus Ctr in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baz Allergy Asthma and Sinus Center Inc
    7471 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 436-4500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Dr. Malik Baz, MD
About Dr. Malik Baz, MD

  • Allergy & Immunology
  • 48 years of experience
  • English, Hindi, Persian, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Telugu and Urdu
  • Male
  • 1114923307
Education & Certifications

  • Milwaukee Chldns Cnty Med Ctr
  • Overlook Hosp
  • Kings Cnty Downstate Med Ctr
  • King Edward Med Coll
  • Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Malik Baz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Baz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Baz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Baz works at Baz Allergy Asthma & Sinus Ctr in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Baz’s profile.

Dr. Baz has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Baz speaks Hindi, Persian, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Telugu and Urdu.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Baz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

