Dr. Malik Bandealy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bandealy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malik Bandealy, MD
Overview
Dr. Malik Bandealy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.
Dr. Bandealy works at
Locations
-
1
Aurora Medical Center Kenosha10400 75th St, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (847) 245-8448
-
2
Aurora Cancer Care of Kenosha LLC6811 118th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 857-5750
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center Burlington
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Froedtert Kenosha Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bandealy?
I love Dr. Bandealy! He is one of the sweetest, and kindest doctors out there. I met a friend through my family who had stomach cancer & he had Bandealy a while before I moved up here to be closer to my family. Unfortunately that guy passed away. But, I still chose Bandealy because I heard good things about him through them and I'm glad I did! Although Bandealy is a very compassionate doctor I don't like the rest of the staff. They're rude.
About Dr. Malik Bandealy, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1568453298
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bandealy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bandealy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bandealy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bandealy works at
Dr. Bandealy has seen patients for Anemia, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bandealy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandealy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bandealy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bandealy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bandealy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.