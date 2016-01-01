Overview

Dr. Malik Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Joplin, Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Ahmed works at Mercy Clinic Adult Critical Care in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.