Overview

Dr. Malihe Dardashti, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Dardashti works at Wilshire Crescent Medical Clinc in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.