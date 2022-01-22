Dr. Colon Rivera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malieri Colon Rivera, MD
Overview
Dr. Malieri Colon Rivera, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Universidad Automona de Guadalajara and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Colon Rivera works at
Locations
1
Women's Health6040 State Road 70 E Unit A, Bradenton, FL 34203 Directions (941) 316-8200
2
West Manatee Health Center2318 MANATEE AVE W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 714-7150
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortified Provider Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Ultimate Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Colon Rivera?
I liked very well
About Dr. Malieri Colon Rivera, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1427131200
Education & Certifications
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine - San Juan, Puerto Rico
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- Universidad Automona de Guadalajara
- Universidad Metropolitana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colon Rivera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colon Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colon Rivera works at
Dr. Colon Rivera has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colon Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Colon Rivera speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Colon Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colon Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colon Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colon Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.