Overview

Dr. Malick Bachabi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Bachabi works at OrthoCarolina Concord in Concord, NC with other offices in Mooresville, NC, Gastonia, NC and Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.