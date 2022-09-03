Dr. Malick Bachabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bachabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malick Bachabi, MD
Dr. Malick Bachabi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
OrthoCarolina - Concord354 Copperfield Blvd NE, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 786-5122
OrthoCarolina124 WELTON WAY, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 658-1050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orthocarolina PA870 Summit Crossing Pl, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 671-1210
OrthoCarolina Matthews710 Park Center Dr Ste 300, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 323-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Staff was friendly and efficient, and I was very impressed with Dr. Bachabi. He didn’t rush the appointment, answered all questions, seemed very knowledgeable and had a great”bedside manner”.
About Dr. Malick Bachabi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
