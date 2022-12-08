See All Pediatricians in Burien, WA
Dr. Malia Cranmer, MD

Pediatrics
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Malia Cranmer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Cranmer works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Burien, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Seahurst Pediatrics
    16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 260, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Cough
Fever
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Cough

Fever
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Cough
Abdominal Pain
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Asthma in Children
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Febrile Convulsion
Folliculitis
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nebulizer Treatment
Neck Muscle Strain
Newborn Dehydration
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Separation Anxiety
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Sunburn
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vision Screening
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections

Ratings & Reviews

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Malia Cranmer, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • 17 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Female
  • 1699979468
Education & Certifications

  • OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
  • OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
  • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Malia Cranmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cranmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cranmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cranmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cranmer works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Burien, WA. View the full address on Dr. Cranmer’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cranmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cranmer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cranmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cranmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

