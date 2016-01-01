See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Malgorzata Skaznik-Wikiel, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Malgorzata Skaznik-Wikiel, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Medical University of Warsaw.

Dr. Skaznik-Wikiel works at Reproductive Medicine and Fertility Center of Southern County in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CNY Fertility
    CNY Fertility
265 S Parkside Dr Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
    Kindbody of Colorado
    Kindbody of Colorado
220 Josephine St, Denver, CO 80206

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Female Infertility
Infertility Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Female Infertility

Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Malgorzata Skaznik-Wikiel, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Polish
    • 1386864155
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Colorado, Anschutz Medical Campus
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    • Medical University of Warsaw
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malgorzata Skaznik-Wikiel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skaznik-Wikiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Skaznik-Wikiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Skaznik-Wikiel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skaznik-Wikiel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skaznik-Wikiel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skaznik-Wikiel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

