Dr. Malgorzata Skaznik-Wikiel, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Medical University of Warsaw.



Dr. Skaznik-Wikiel works at Reproductive Medicine and Fertility Center of Southern County in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.