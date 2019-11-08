Dr. Malgorzata Nagorna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagorna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malgorzata Nagorna, MD
Dr. Malgorzata Nagorna, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Pomeranian Med Sch and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.
Advocare Total Care Pediatrics377 Jersey Ave Ste 420, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 333-0003
Advocare Total Care Pediatrics550 Newark Ave Ste 409, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 714-7902
elite obgyn, pc610 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07310 Directions (201) 222-1266
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
We have been seeing Dr. Nagorna since my child was a baby. We absolutely adore her, and will actually continue to see her even though she is not covered by our new health plan this year (we had to switch plans because Horizon BCBS costs have doubled in cost).
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Pomeranian Med Sch
- Pediatrics
Dr. Nagorna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagorna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagorna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagorna speaks Polish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagorna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagorna.
