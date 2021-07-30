Overview

Dr. Malgorzata Kaluza, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Poznan University Of Medical Sciences, Poland and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Kaluza works at Southlake Direct Primary Care, PLLC in Saint Augustine, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

