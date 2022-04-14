Dr. Malgorzata Gradzka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gradzka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malgorzata Gradzka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Malgorzata Gradzka, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna W Warsaw and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Locations
Malgorzata Gradzka M.d. PC3620 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 401, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 648-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gradzka is a fantastic doctor. I was taken aback initially as she is very blunt, but on my second visit it turned around and she has become my best advocate. She explores various possibilities that are personalized for you. I have read the other comments and we all seem in agreement that her office staff leave a lot to be desired. They canceled an appointment 15 minutes prior to my time because I hadn't paid a bill. I was at work and don't carry my FLEX card with me. I had no idea I had one! It took me three months to get a bill from them in spite of asking several times. Communication with the office is non-existent. I've not found them to be rude - well, maybe one was - just not professional in running an office. It's quite frustrating.
About Dr. Malgorzata Gradzka, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1376724062
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Of Med
- St Luke's Hospital
- St Luke's Hospital
- Akademia Medyczna W Warsaw
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gradzka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gradzka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gradzka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gradzka has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gradzka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gradzka speaks Polish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Gradzka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gradzka.
