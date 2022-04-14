Overview

Dr. Malgorzata Gradzka, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna W Warsaw and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Gradzka works at Advanced Arthritis Solutions in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.