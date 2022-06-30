Overview

Dr. Malgorzata Dawiskiba, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Lowell General Hospital and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Dawiskiba works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.