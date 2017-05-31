Overview

Dr. Malgorzata Brown, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at Novant Health Blakeney Family Physicians in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.