Dr. Malena Amato, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Malena Amato, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Eyelid & Facial Plastic Surgery Associates12201 Renfert Way Ste 100, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 501-1010Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Dr. Amato is a skilled surgeon. She is also patient, friendly, caring, and pays very close attention to details. I never feel rushed during a visit with her. Throughout my journey, she has made me feel confident that all would be well again.
About Dr. Malena Amato, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Texas Oculoplastic Consultants
- Georgetown University
- Stanford University
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- BOSTON COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Amato speaks Spanish.
