Overview

Dr. Malek Sheibani, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 71 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Sheibani works at Integrated Healthcare Medical Group, Inc. in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Redondo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.