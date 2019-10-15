Dr. Malek Safa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malek Safa, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kettering, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Greene Memorial
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Soin Medical Center
Love Dr Safa he took wonderful care of me
- Medical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1427016914
- University of Cincinnati
- Indiana University Med Center
- American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Safa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Safa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Safa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Safa has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Safa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Safa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.