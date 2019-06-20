Dr. Malek Karassi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karassi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malek Karassi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Malek Karassi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center, Saint Vincent's Chilton and Shelby Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Karassi works at
Locations
-
1
Karassi Endocrinology817 Princeton Ave SW, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 787-2669Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Karassi Endocrinology644 2nd St Ne, Alabaster, AL 35007 Directions (205) 787-2669Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Shelby Office1022 1st St N Ste 305, Alabaster, AL 35007 Directions (205) 787-2669
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Vincent's Chilton
- Shelby Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Found him as a Mentor Understand the feeling Take care with time and patience
About Dr. Malek Karassi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1447273586
Education & Certifications
- Aberdeen Hospital
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Aleppo U Hosp
- University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
