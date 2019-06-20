Overview

Dr. Malek Karassi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center, Saint Vincent's Chilton and Shelby Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Karassi works at Karassi Endocrinology/Int Medcn in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Alabaster, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.