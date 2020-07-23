Overview

Dr. Malek Al-Omary, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.



Dr. Al-Omary works at Family Practice Associates of Southern Hills - Nashville in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.