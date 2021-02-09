Overview

Dr. Maleeha Ahsan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Ahsan works at Advocate Medical Group Psychiatry Downers Grove in Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.