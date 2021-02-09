See All Psychiatrists in Downers Grove, IL
Dr. Maleeha Ahsan, MD

Psychiatry
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Maleeha Ahsan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Ahsan works at Advocate Medical Group Psychiatry Downers Grove in Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advocate Medical Group Psychiatry Downers Grove
    1341 WARREN AVE, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 719-5454
    Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
    3815 Highland Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 275-5900

  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Bipolar Disorder
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Bipolar Disorder

Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 09, 2021
    Dr. Ahsan has been taking care of me for years always available always fills my meds on time it's unfortunate that people find a way to always blame doctors I think you're great doctor Ashan and I want to thank you for everything you do for me. Julie Z
    Julie Z, Itasca — Feb 09, 2021
    About Dr. Maleeha Ahsan, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003869553
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahsan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahsan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahsan works at Advocate Medical Group Psychiatry Downers Grove in Downers Grove, IL. View the full address on Dr. Ahsan’s profile.

    Dr. Ahsan has seen patients for Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahsan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahsan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahsan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahsan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahsan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

