Dr. Ahsan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maleeha Ahsan, MD
Dr. Maleeha Ahsan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.
Advocate Medical Group Psychiatry Downers Grove1341 WARREN AVE, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 719-5454
Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital3815 Highland Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 275-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
Dr. Ahsan has been taking care of me for years always available always fills my meds on time it's unfortunate that people find a way to always blame doctors I think you're great doctor Ashan and I want to thank you for everything you do for me. Julie Z
About Dr. Maleeha Ahsan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
