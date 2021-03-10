Dr. Maleah Grover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maleah Grover, MD
Overview
Dr. Maleah Grover, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.
Dr. Grover works at
Locations
Cardiology Consultant of Orange County801 N Tustin Ave Ste 706, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 568-6600
orange anesthesia consultants1301 N Rose Dr, Placentia, CA 92870 Directions (714) 993-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I went to visit Dr. Maleah due to very high, extremely high, blood pressure. She was very straightforward as well as pleasant. She was concerned about the blood pressure reading, recommended I stay off work until I could get it down to an acceptable level. She gave me some emergency type medication and worked with me to get it down. I found her extremely helpful in my time of need.
About Dr. Maleah Grover, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1265472849
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Nuclear Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grover has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grover accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Grover. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grover.
