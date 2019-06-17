Dr. Malcolm Rude, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rude is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malcolm Rude, MD
Overview
Dr. Malcolm Rude, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech Medical Center.
Dr. Rude works at
Locations
-
1
Brazos Valley Plastic Surgery2809 Earl Rudder Fwy S, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 776-8825
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rude?
Dr Rude and his staff are wonderful! I have been his patient since February of this year for melanoma surgery and the removal of additional areas identified by my dermatologist! Dr Rude and all of his staff go above and beyond to make the experience as easy and pain free as possible! I’m thankful to have them as part of my team of medical professionals working to beat melanoma!
About Dr. Malcolm Rude, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1306841994
Education & Certifications
- Scott & White Hosp & Clinics
- Texas Tech Medical Center
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rude has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rude accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rude has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rude works at
Dr. Rude has seen patients for Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rude on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Rude. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rude.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rude, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rude appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.