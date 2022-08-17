Dr. Malcolm Root, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Root is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malcolm Root, MD
Overview
Dr. Malcolm Root, MD is an Urology Specialist in Riverview, FL. They completed their residency with Penn St University Hp M S Hershey Mc|Tampa Gen Hospital
Locations
Florida Urology Partners, LLP3140 S Falkenburg Rd Ste 203, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 692-4289
Florida Urology Partners, LLP1 Davis Blvd Ste 604, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 588-8337
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Operated on kidney and was and is very thorough in follow ups and surgery was a success. First rate.
About Dr. Malcolm Root, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Penn St University Hp M S Hershey Mc|Tampa Gen Hospital
Dr. Root has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Root accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Root has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Root has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Root on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Root. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Root.
