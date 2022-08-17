Overview

Dr. Malcolm Root, MD is an Urology Specialist in Riverview, FL. They completed their residency with Penn St University Hp M S Hershey Mc|Tampa Gen Hospital



Dr. Root works at Florida Urology Partners, LLP in Riverview, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.