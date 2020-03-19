Overview

Dr. Malcolm Mazow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Mazow works at Houston Eye Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertropia, Hypotropia and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.