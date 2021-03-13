Dr. Maclaren has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malcolm Maclaren, DO
Overview
Dr. Malcolm Maclaren, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin Hospital.
Locations
Florida Surgery Consultants - Palm Harbor35111 US HIGHWAY 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (888) 411-6824
Florida Surgery Consultants - Tampa3030 N Rocky Point Dr W Ste 665, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 286-2959Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Surgery Consultants - Lakewood Ranch6320 Venture Dr Ste 201, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 907-9516Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Florida Surgery Consultants - Lady Lake301 Skyline Dr Ste 3, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (407) 704-8925
Florida Surgery Consultants - Orlando7858 Turkey Lake Rd Ste 226A, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions
Larry Fishman, MD427 S Parsons Ave Ste 110, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 653-2770Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I could not ask for a better surgeon or experience! I met Dr. MacLaren a day before collarbone surgery and he provided very detailed information about what would happen and answered questions that I had. It was my first surgery and I was nervous, but he wasn't and that helped to make me calm. After surgery, he assured me that I did well and the follow up appointments were always so pleasant. My incision healed beautifully and is really a testament to his skill as a surgeon. He even thanked me for putting my trust in him to perform the procedure I needed. If anyone ever needs an orthopedic surgeon, he is it!
About Dr. Malcolm Maclaren, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1801891270
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maclaren accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maclaren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maclaren has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maclaren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Maclaren. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maclaren.
