Dr. Malcolm Mackenzie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Mackenzie works at Lexington OB/GYN Association in Lexington, MA with other offices in Cambridge, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.