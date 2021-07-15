See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Malcolm Lesavoy, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Malcolm Lesavoy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Lesavoy works at Rodeo Drive Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rodeo Drive Plastic Surgery
    421 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 452-4045
  2. 2
    Lesavoy Plastic Surgery
    9301 Wilshire Blvd Ste 410, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 461-8722
  3. 3
    Affinity Surgery Center Inc
    16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 555, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 986-8270

Hospital Affiliations
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Jul 15, 2021
Dr. Lesavoy was kind, patient, caring and never made me feel my multiple questions weren’t necessary. My results were something I have wanted my entire life, I am so pleased with the results and I believe he’s the only one who could have given me such great results. I had this surgery before with horrible results. He’s the best doctor I have ever met. He goes above and beyond to make you feel comfortable with the entire process. I flew across the country to have him work on me and I am so glad I did.
Photo: Dr. Malcolm Lesavoy, MD
About Dr. Malcolm Lesavoy, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 54 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1710991138
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
Residency
  • University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
Internship
  • U Chicago Hosps/Clins
Medical Education
  • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Undergraduate School
  • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Malcolm Lesavoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lesavoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lesavoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lesavoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lesavoy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lesavoy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lesavoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lesavoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

