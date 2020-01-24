Overview

Dr. Malcolm Kirk, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Kirk works at Cardiovascular Institute of New England in Cranston, RI with other offices in Providence, RI and North Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Second Degree Heart Block, Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.