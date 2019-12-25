Dr. Malcolm Ke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malcolm Ke, MD
Overview
Dr. Malcolm Ke, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Yorba Linda, CA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, PIH Health Downey Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Ke works at
Locations
-
1
Malcolm Ke MD A Professional Corporation16960 Bastanchury Rd Ste I, Yorba Linda, CA 92886 Directions (714) 524-9700
-
2
Clear Dermatology23456 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 540-5272Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ke?
Dr. Ke is currently taking care of my 97-year old father for skin cancer. He recently did an outpatient surgery on my dad (MOHS Procedure). The doctor and his staff were absolutely amazing, both in terms of ability, bedside manner, patience, and professionalism. Dr. Ke also volunteered and gave me his personal cell number in case of emergency OR general questions or concerns. In this day of managed care, it is so refreshing to find an intelligent doctor, with top notch staff, each of whom do not rush you out of the office. Finally, Dr. Ke was so reassuring and polite (not very many doctors you can say that about). Thank you Dr. Ke.
About Dr. Malcolm Ke, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245269984
Education & Certifications
- UC Los Angeles
- UC San Francisco
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ke works at
Dr. Ke has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ke speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.