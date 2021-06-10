See All Neuroradiologists in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Malcolm Hatfield, MD

Neuroradiology
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Malcolm Hatfield, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Hatfield works at MH Imaging in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Kenosha, WI and Racine, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MH Imaging - Milwaukee
    7818 W Layton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 281-1490
  2. 2
    MH Imaging - Kenosha
    1020 35th St Ste 120, Kenosha, WI 53140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 842-1400
  3. 3
    Mh Imaging-racine LLC
    6800 Washington Ave Ste B, Racine, WI 53406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 842-1400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Abdominal Mass Biopsy
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Abdominal Mass Biopsy

Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Mass Biopsy Chevron Icon
Angiography Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Biopsy of Affected Tissue Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Computerized Tomography (CT) Myelogram Chevron Icon
CT-Guided Biopsy Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumbar Puncture Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Muscle Biopsy Chevron Icon
Myelography Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Mass Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Breast Biopsy Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Anomaly Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WEA Trust

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 10, 2021
    Very pleasant experience, very personal and went over my MRI in person with great recommendations. affordable.
    Stephen Hammel — Jun 10, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Malcolm Hatfield, MD
    About Dr. Malcolm Hatfield, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuroradiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629090410
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Chicago Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Chicago
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Chicago Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology, Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malcolm Hatfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hatfield has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hatfield accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hatfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatfield. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

