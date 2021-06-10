Dr. Malcolm Hatfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malcolm Hatfield, MD
Dr. Malcolm Hatfield, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.
MH Imaging - Milwaukee7818 W Layton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53220 Directions (414) 281-1490
MH Imaging - Kenosha1020 35th St Ste 120, Kenosha, WI 53140 Directions (262) 842-1400
Mh Imaging-racine LLC6800 Washington Ave Ste B, Racine, WI 53406 Directions (262) 842-1400
Very pleasant experience, very personal and went over my MRI in person with great recommendations. affordable.
- Neuroradiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hosp
- University of Chicago
- U Chicago Hosp
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology, Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology
