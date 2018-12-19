Overview

Dr. Malcolm Gottlich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Trident Medical Center and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Gottlich works at Trident Orthopedic Specialists in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.