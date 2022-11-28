Dr. Malcolm Gottesman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottesman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malcolm Gottesman, MD
Overview
Dr. Malcolm Gottesman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Gottesman works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow1530 Front St, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 324-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gottesman is not only an expert in his field of medicine, he is exceptionally kind. Every time I visit Dr. Gottesman, he always takes the necessary time to review, cross reference, and update my medical records, and, in addition, listens to any concerns that I have. I always look forward to my visits with Dr. Gottesman and, once I leave, I feel confident about our plan for next steps to improve my health. I am very grateful to have Dr. Gottesman as my specialist and I highly recommend him. I literally trust him with my life! Seriously.
About Dr. Malcolm Gottesman, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083677389
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Medical Center
- Boston U Med Ctr|Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Framingham Union Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology and Psychiatry
