Dr. Malcolm George, DDS
Overview
Dr. Malcolm George, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Portland, IN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from IU School Of Dentistry.
Locations
Malcolm C. George, DDS LLC112 N Ship St, Portland, IN 47371 Directions (260) 200-5721
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
Ratings & Reviews
I usually do not like going to the dentist but I really like Dr. George and his staff. They do an excellent job taking care of my teeth and I have had a lot of problems. Dr. George and his staff is very kind and caring which puts you at ease. Any time I have had problems, they have been there to help me.
About Dr. Malcolm George, DDS
- Dentistry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1467675157
Education & Certifications
- IU School Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
