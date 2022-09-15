See All Neurosurgeons in Murrells Inlet, SC
Dr. Malcolm Eggart, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (15)
Dr. Malcolm Eggart, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They completed their residency with Louisiana State University

Dr. Eggart works at Tidelands Health Neurosciences in Murrells Inlet, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Pathological Spine Fracture and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tidelands Health Neurosciences
    4040 Highway 17 Unit 301, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 652-8205

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Pathological Spine Fracture
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Pathological Spine Fracture
Low Back Pain

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 15, 2022
    Sept 14, 2022. I was referred to Dr Eggart by my rheumatologist after an mri indicated; severe spinal stenosis. I am 81 years old and very active for my age. I only have minimal spine discomfort. Dr. Eggart was highly efficient and to the point. He took time to fully explain my condition with a spine model and my stenosis issues. He reviewed the mri with me and explained in detail from the imaging what I was seeing in terms I could fully understand. I was not rushed. He was not combative with me. He did not demean my lack of medical knowledge. In conclusion he suggested since my quality of life was not seriously impaired at this point it was up to me but he didn’t see the need yet for corrective surgery but that would be the next step for relief when and if I needed it and want it. It would probably require an overnight stay for post op observation due to my coronary bypass surgery 10 months ago. This exemplified his concern for my total health not just my spinal issue.
    Kurt — Sep 15, 2022
    About Dr. Malcolm Eggart, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1104142223
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana State University
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malcolm Eggart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eggart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eggart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eggart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eggart works at Tidelands Health Neurosciences in Murrells Inlet, SC. View the full address on Dr. Eggart’s profile.

    Dr. Eggart has seen patients for Myelopathy, Pathological Spine Fracture and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eggart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Eggart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eggart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eggart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eggart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

