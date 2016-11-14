See All Pediatricians in Newnan, GA
Dr. Malcolm Cole, MD

Pediatrics
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
63 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Malcolm Cole, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Piedmont Newnan Hospital.

Dr. Cole works at Childrens Clinic in Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Clinic
    931 Lower Fayetteville Rd Ste J, Newnan, GA 30263 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 253-0170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Newnan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Kayla in Newnan, GA — Nov 14, 2016
    About Dr. Malcolm Cole, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 63 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659357382
    Education & Certifications

    • Chldns Hospital
    • Childrens Hospital Medical Center
    • Emory University
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malcolm Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cole has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

