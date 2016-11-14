Dr. Malcolm Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malcolm Cole, MD
Overview
Dr. Malcolm Cole, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Locations
Childrens Clinic931 Lower Fayetteville Rd Ste J, Newnan, GA 30263 Directions (770) 253-0170
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Easy scheduling, fast appointments, lovely personable staff. I am sad to be moving. I wouldn't want my girls to go anywhere else. Dr. Cole even gives out his home number. He is amazing and truly loves his job. ?
About Dr. Malcolm Cole, MD
- Pediatrics
- 63 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hospital
- Childrens Hospital Medical Center
- Emory University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.