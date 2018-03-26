Dr. Malcolm Bilimoria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bilimoria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malcolm Bilimoria, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Nch Service Co. LLC880 W Central Rd Ste 4400, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 483-9400
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Bilimoria is an Angel. He brought miracles in many people's lives and now in mine. I had a whipple procedure on Thu morning and i was eating the next day. The procedure was completed in less than 4 hours, and the the second day after the surgey i have been walking the entire 6th floor on my own - which I thought it would be impossible so soon after a major surgery. But not if Dr Bilimoria has something to do with it! Excellent results from a miracle doctor and his team! He saved me!!
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Bilimoria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bilimoria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bilimoria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bilimoria has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Liver Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bilimoria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bilimoria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bilimoria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bilimoria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bilimoria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.