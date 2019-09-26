Overview

Dr. Malay Sheth, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Sheth works at Washington Obgyn in Washington, PA with other offices in Canonsburg, PA and Waynesburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.